$13,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20" SPOKE DESIGN WHEEL - ROOF RACK - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-252-1919