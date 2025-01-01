Menu
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20 SPOKE DESIGN WHEEL - ROOF RACK - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

121,000 KM

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

12740115

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB9CF723811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20" SPOKE DESIGN WHEEL - ROOF RACK - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class