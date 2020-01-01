Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4403358
  • VIN: wdcgg8hb2cf761459
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

FINANCING AVAILABLE?

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

 

 

 

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

 

 

 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 

 

 

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm

OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

2014 Ford Escape SE
 148,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 148,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Sienna LE
 101,258 MI
$7,995 + tax & lic
Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-717-XXXX

(click to show)

647-717-3619

Alternate Numbers
647-346-5333

Send A Message