2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 4MATIC, AMG, PANO, KEYLESS, PARKTRONIC

AMG | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS GO | PARKTRONIC | XENON HEADLIGHTS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















The Mercedes GLK is the perfect vehicle for a family needing space and functionality while still remaining agile in city streets! With Mercedes 4-Matic all wheel drive Canadian Winters will be a breeze. A gorgeous Panormic Sunroof with sliding features mean not only you get to enjoy the view but your rear passengers will experience the moment also! This car features a White exterior and Black interior with contrasting Black Rims. To add some extra flare this GLK is wrapped in a Matte White Finish Wrap!















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Wiper

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Braking Assist

Heated windshield washer jets

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Front Brake Type: Disc

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

In-Dash CD: 6 disc

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Brake drying

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

pre-wired for phone

Satellite communications: TeleAid

Power windows: remotely operated

Grille color: chrome

Power outlet(s): front

Front struts: MacPherson

Shift knob trim: leather

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Antenna type: mast

Premium brand: harman/kardon

Subwoofer: 1

Front suspension type: multi-link

Armrests: front center

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Watts: 600

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Additional key: removable valet

Cargo cover: hard

Total speakers: 11

Rear seat folding: flat

Axle ratio: 3.67

Window defogger: rear

