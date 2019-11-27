Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 4MATIC, AMG, PANO, KEYLESS, PARKTRONIC

GLK

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 4MATIC, AMG, PANO, KEYLESS, PARKTRONIC

GLK

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,499KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389525
  • Stock #: PC5187
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB6CF805785
Exterior Colour
Diamond White Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
AMG | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS GO | PARKTRONIC | XENON HEADLIGHTS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mercedes GLK is the perfect vehicle for a family needing space and functionality while still remaining agile in city streets! With Mercedes 4-Matic all wheel drive Canadian Winters will be a breeze. A gorgeous Panormic Sunroof with sliding features mean not only you get to enjoy the view but your rear passengers will experience the moment also! This car features a White exterior and Black interior with contrasting Black Rims. To add some extra flare this GLK is wrapped in a Matte White Finish Wrap!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Braking Assist
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • In-Dash CD: 6 disc
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Brake drying
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • pre-wired for phone
  • Satellite communications: TeleAid
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Power outlet(s): front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Premium brand: harman/kardon
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Front suspension type: multi-link
  • Armrests: front center
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Watts: 600
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Cargo cover: hard
  • Total speakers: 11
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Axle ratio: 3.67
  • Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Leasing

2014 BMW 435i xDRIVE...
 70,574 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 51,978 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon DENAL...
 56,600 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Leasing

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message