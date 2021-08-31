2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,499 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 4 9 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7747254

7747254 VIN: 4JGDA2EB5CA070544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,499 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Active suspension Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Automatic Parking

