2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S350 BlueTEC 4M,PREMIUM,COMFORT,AIRMATIC,B&O SYS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10073
- Mileage 204,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ S350 BLUETEC 4MATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AWD | 3.0 LITER DIESEL TURBO V6 | 240 HP | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AIRMATIC | COMFORT PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | HEATED & VENTILATED DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BANG & OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH BUTTON START | KEYLESS GO | REAR SUNBLIND | PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC - the epitome of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive 240 horsepower and an astounding 455 ft. lbs. of torque.
The exterior of this vehicle boasts an elegant Iridium Silver Metallic finish, while the interior is adorned with sophisticated Black leather upholstery. As a Mercedes-Benz, this vehicle comes equipped with a plethora of factory default features that are designed to enhance the driving experience. The S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC offers a smooth and comfortable ride, thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension, which adjusts to different driving modes.
The standard features include a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Additionally, this vehicle comes equipped with a COMAND infotainment system with a 7-inch display screen, a navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity.
Safety features are also a top priority in the S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, which is why it comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, and a park assistance feature. Overall, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC is a remarkable vehicle that offers a combination of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Its factory default features make it stand out from the competition, making it a top pick for anyone seeking a premium driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
