2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ S350 BLUETEC 4MATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AWD | 3.0 LITER DIESEL TURBO V6 | 240 HP | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AIRMATIC | COMFORT PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | HEATED & VENTILATED DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BANG & OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH BUTTON START | KEYLESS GO | REAR SUNBLIND | PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC - the epitome of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive 240 horsepower and an astounding 455 ft. lbs. of torque. The exterior of this vehicle boasts an elegant Iridium Silver Metallic finish, while the interior is adorned with sophisticated Black leather upholstery. As a Mercedes-Benz, this vehicle comes equipped with a plethora of factory default features that are designed to enhance the driving experience. The S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC offers a smooth and comfortable ride, thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension, which adjusts to different driving modes. The standard features include a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Additionally, this vehicle comes equipped with a COMAND infotainment system with a 7-inch display screen, a navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity. Safety features are also a top priority in the S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, which is why it comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, and a park assistance feature. Overall, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC is a remarkable vehicle that offers a combination of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Its factory default features make it stand out from the competition, making it a top pick for anyone seeking a premium driving experience.

2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

204,660 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S350 BlueTEC 4M,PREMIUM,COMFORT,AIRMATIC,B&O SYS

2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S350 BlueTEC 4M,PREMIUM,COMFORT,AIRMATIC,B&O SYS

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,660KM
Used
VIN WDDNG8DB9CA432800

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10073
  • Mileage 204,660 KM

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ S350 BLUETEC 4MATIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AWD | 3.0 LITER DIESEL TURBO V6 | 240 HP | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | AIRMATIC | COMFORT PACKAGE | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | HEATED & VENTILATED DYNAMIC FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BANG & OLUFSEN SURROUND SOUND | NAVIGATION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH BUTTON START | KEYLESS GO | REAR SUNBLIND | PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC - the epitome of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Powered by a 3.0L Diesel Turbo V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive 240 horsepower and an astounding 455 ft. lbs. of torque.







The exterior of this vehicle boasts an elegant Iridium Silver Metallic finish, while the interior is adorned with sophisticated Black leather upholstery. As a Mercedes-Benz, this vehicle comes equipped with a plethora of factory default features that are designed to enhance the driving experience. The S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC offers a smooth and comfortable ride, thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension, which adjusts to different driving modes.







The standard features include a power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Additionally, this vehicle comes equipped with a COMAND infotainment system with a 7-inch display screen, a navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity.







Safety features are also a top priority in the S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, which is why it comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, and a park assistance feature. Overall, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz S350 BlueTEC 4MATIC is a remarkable vehicle that offers a combination of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Its factory default features make it stand out from the competition, making it a top pick for anyone seeking a premium driving experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Suspension control: electronic
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Sunshade: power rear window
Total speakers: 14
Watts: 600
Heated windshield wiper rests
Driver attention alert system
Phone: voice operated
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Front seatbelts: center 3-point
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 14
Center console trim: leather / wood
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / DVD audio / MP3 Playback
Dash trim: alloy / wood
Interior accents: leather / wood
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating / dual rear illuminating
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / cornering / self-leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Mercedes-Benz S-Class