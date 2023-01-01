$13,900+ tax & licensing
2012 MINI Cooper
JCW TRIM|NAVI|PANOROOF|17in ALLOYS
2012 MINI Cooper
JCW TRIM|NAVI|PANOROOF|17in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Two Tonw Black/Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 386974
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSV3C54CT386974, TURBO, JOHN COOPER WORKS TRIM, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 17-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, Red on Black Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Doors/Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Spoiler, Keyless Entry, AUX/USB/CD Player/Tuner, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steerting wheel, Tinted Windows, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Traction control, Climate cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371