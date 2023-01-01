Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSV3C54CT386974, TURBO, JOHN COOPER WORKS TRIM, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 17-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, Red on Black Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Doors/Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Spoiler, Keyless Entry, AUX/USB/CD Player/Tuner, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steerting wheel, Tinted Windows, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Traction control, Climate cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 MINI Cooper

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 MINI Cooper

JCW TRIM|NAVI|PANOROOF|17in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 MINI Cooper

JCW TRIM|NAVI|PANOROOF|17in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1700081638
  2. 1700081648
  3. 1700081657
  4. 1700081672
  5. 1700081677
  6. 1700081694
  7. 1700081710
  8. 1700081732
  9. 1700081755
  10. 1700081773
  11. 1700081797
  12. 1700081823
  13. 1700081843
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSV3C54CT386974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Two Tonw Black/Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 386974
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSV3C54CT386974, TURBO, JOHN COOPER WORKS TRIM, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 17-Inch ALLOY WHEELS, Red on Black Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Doors/Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Spoiler, Keyless Entry, AUX/USB/CD Player/Tuner, Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steerting wheel, Tinted Windows, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Traction control, Climate cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2017 Smart fortwo cabriolet CABRIO|PASSION|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP|BLUETOOTH for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Smart fortwo cabriolet CABRIO|PASSION|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP|BLUETOOTH 59,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi S4 NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Audi S4 NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN 144,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volvo V50 LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Volvo V50 LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS 72,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 MINI Cooper