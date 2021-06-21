Menu
2012 MINI Cooper

73,000 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

S|NAVIGATION|PANOROOF|LEATHER

S|NAVIGATION|PANOROOF|LEATHER

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7519344
  • Stock #: TY1926
  • VIN: WMWSV3C53CTY19264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSV3C53CTY19264, NAVIGATION, TURBO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, White on Black Leather, Automatic Transmission, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

