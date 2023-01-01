Menu
2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

146,000 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

146,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9930158
  • Stock #: 9198
  • VIN: WMWZC5C59CWM13441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9198
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Mercedes dealer in good condition, loaded with AWD, pano roof, leather heated seats, 6 speed manual transmission, alloy wheels,ACCIDENT FREE W LUBRICO WARRANTY available. 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged

