2012 MINI Cooper Coupe

94,103 KM

Details

$12,890

+ tax & licensing
$12,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2012 MINI Cooper Coupe

2012 MINI Cooper Coupe

S w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Push Button Start

2012 MINI Cooper Coupe

S w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Push Button Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,890

+ taxes & licensing

94,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240449
  • Stock #: 20112
  • VIN: WMWSX3C54CT155342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20112
  • Mileage 94,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AM/FM Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

