$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

5SPD,169KM,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Sale Price

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5119964
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANT ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,$600PER CLAIM,36000KM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),GAS SAVER FRONT WHELL DRIVE,4CYLINDER,$5400,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644$

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

