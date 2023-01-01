Menu
2012 Nissan 370Z

99,500 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2012 Nissan 370Z

2012 Nissan 370Z

ROADSTER-SPORT-TOURING-6-SPEED MANUAL

2012 Nissan 370Z

ROADSTER-SPORT-TOURING-6-SPEED MANUAL

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9618409
  VIN: JN1AZ4FH5CM370715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN 370Z ROADSTER - GORGEOUS MONTEREY BLUE 370Z ROADSTER WITH A 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SPORT PACKAGE - TOURING PACKAGE - 19" RAYS FORGED WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM - VENTILATED POWER LEATHER SEATS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HID HEADLIGHTS -  AND SO MUCH MORE

CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 99,500KM - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key

