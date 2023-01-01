$24,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan 370Z
ROADSTER-SPORT-TOURING-6-SPEED MANUAL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 99,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 NISSAN 370Z ROADSTER - GORGEOUS MONTEREY BLUE 370Z ROADSTER WITH A 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SPORT PACKAGE - TOURING PACKAGE - 19" RAYS FORGED WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM - VENTILATED POWER LEATHER SEATS - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HID HEADLIGHTS - AND SO MUCH MORE
CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 99,500KM - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
