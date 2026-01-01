Menu
SL! AUTL! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BACLUP CAMERA! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 151500 KM!

VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!

DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG! NO ANY 

WARNING LIGHT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

2012 Nissan Altima

151,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

13488503

2012 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP2CC103688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SL! AUTL! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BACLUP CAMERA! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 151500 KM!

VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!

DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG! NO ANY 

WARNING LIGHT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Nissan Altima