2012 Nissan Altima
4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SL! AUTL! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BACLUP CAMERA! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 151500 KM!
VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!
DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK STRONG! NO ANY
WARNING LIGHT! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Why Buy New Motors
416-356-8118