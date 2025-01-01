Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><p><span><span><strong>2012, NISSAN PATHFINDER S</strong></span></span></p><p><span><span><strong>Special Price: $</strong></span></span><span><strong> 4,000 AS IS </strong></span></p></div><div><p><span><span> Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. </span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong></span></span><span><span> Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price</span><span>.  </span><span>No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is </span><span>accurate</span><span> and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.</span></span><span><span> </span></span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Trade-In</strong></span></span><span><span> Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p><p>Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749049962920_574636223523757 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> Located at <strong>304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.</strong> </p><p>View our inventory: <a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ rel=noreferrer noopener>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</a> </p></div>

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

360,045 KM

Details Description Features

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD S

Watch This Vehicle
12684195

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD S

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

  1. 12684195
  2. 12684195
  3. 12684195
  4. 12684195
  5. 12684195
  6. 12684195
  7. 12684195
  8. 12684195
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
360,045KM
VIN 5N1AR1NB0CC622221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 360,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2012, NISSAN PATHFINDER S

Special Price: $ 4,000 AS IS 

Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust. 

We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. 

Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Cruise control w/steering wheel-mounted controls
(6) cup holders
(2) bottle holders
Illuminated cargo area
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: active head restraints
Dampened lockable illuminated glove compartment
Cargo under-floor storage area

Exterior

Full-Size Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Body-colour door handles
Rear intermittent wiper
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Body-colour rear bumper
Roof rack w/integrated hand grips
Front/rear black splash guards
UV-reducing solar windshield glass

Safety

Front/rear crumple zones
Energy-absorbing steering column
Child-safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Brake shift interlock
Hood buckling creases
Pwr window lock-out
Pipe style side-door guard beams
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: occupant classification sensors
Curtain side-impact airbags -inc: rollover protection for outboard positions in all rows
2nd row LATCH & upper tether seat anchor system

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel drive
4-wheel vented disc brakes
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
HD battery
Trailer brake pre-wiring
Independent double wishbone front/rear suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

In-glass diversity antenna

Trim

Integrated body-colour fender flares

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Coolant Temp Gauge
fuel level
Dual digital trip odometer
Liftgate storage bin w/net
Green-tinted front glass
Chin spoiler & rear tire deflector
Voltage/oil pressure gauges
Underbody spare tire carrier w/one-touch open/close
Body-colour front bumper w/chrome centre
Chrome grille frame
Liftgate w/auto pwr latch -inc: manual flip open glass
Manual adjustable driver lumbar
Pwr windows w/driver/front passenger auto-up/down -inc: anti-pinch feature
Centre console bin w/latching lid
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on
transmission oil temp gauge
5-speed automatic transmission w/gated floor shifter
Lower radiator skid plates
Class IV tow receiver hitch w/4-pin wiring harness
Gas-charged shocks
3-point ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: pretensioners w/load limiters
front/2nd row height adjusters
40/20/40 split flat-folding 3-passenger 2nd row reclining bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
single-lever tumble forward feature
integrated head restraints
IP storage -inc: upper tray w/rubber mat
lower bin
Black-faced instrumentation w/satin finish rings -inc: digital clock
key in ignition/door ajar
(7) assist grips -inc: (2) A-pillar mounted
(2) B-pillar mounted
(1) front passenger roof-mounted
(2) rear passenger roof-mounted

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI Trendline 174,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE 89,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 122,755 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2012 Nissan Pathfinder