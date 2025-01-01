Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JN8AE2KP9C9048547, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Grey on Grey Leather, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster Purifier, Pwr. Tailgate, Pwr. Sliding Doors, BOSE Premium Stereo, Leather Steering with Audi/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., 120V Power Supply, Blind Spot Monitor, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING:</p><p> </p><p>9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 Nissan Quest

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Quest

LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. DOORS

Watch This Vehicle
13157908

2012 Nissan Quest

LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. DOORS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1762556136726
  2. 1762556137183
  3. 1762556137602
  4. 1762556137983
  5. 1762556138370
  6. 1762556138759
  7. 1762556139163
  8. 1762556139553
  9. 1762556139982
  10. 1762556140411
  11. 1762556140809
  12. 1762556141215
  13. 1762556141607
  14. 1762556141978
  15. 1762556142351
  16. 1762556142751
  17. 1762556143136
  18. 1762556143539
  19. 1762556143962
  20. 1762556144357
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AE2KP9C9048547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JN8AE2KP9C9048547, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Grey on Grey Leather, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster Purifier, Pwr. Tailgate, Pwr. Sliding Doors, BOSE Premium Stereo, Leather Steering with Audi/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., 120V Power Supply, Blind Spot Monitor, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Volvo C30 T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS 180,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi S3 TECHNIK|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Audi S3 TECHNIK|NAVI|REARCAM|BANG OLUFSEN 161,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van AWD |T-250 | 148
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van AWD |T-250 | 148" | MED ROOF| 9070 GVWR | REARCAM 71,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Nissan Quest