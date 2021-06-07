+ taxes & licensing
416-566-4564
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
416-566-4564
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa FULLY CERTIFIED!! This vehicle has 229 000 KM, Manual transmission, 1.8L, FWD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, a/c, cd, radio, very clean in and out, no rust, fully certified!, HST is not included in the price. *FINANCING AVAILABLE *CARFAX PROVIDED *EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE Please call us at 416 566 4564 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9