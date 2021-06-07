Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

183,000 KM

Details

$3,880

+ tax & licensing
$3,880

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

AUTO,H/BACK,COLD A/C,$3880,

2012 Nissan Versa

AUTO,H/BACK,COLD A/C,$3880,

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$3,880

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7325819
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP7CL370953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING CONDITION,WELL KEPT,A/C ICE COLD,$3880,+HST &LICENSING,(SAFETY EXTRA $490 PACKAGE INCLUDING 36 MONTHS OR 36000KM WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION),CAR FAX AVAILABLE,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

