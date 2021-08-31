2012 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7865574

7865574 Stock #: 06112102

06112102 VIN: 3n1bc1cp0cl380434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 119,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

