2012 Nissan Versa Sedan

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Rear Window Defrost Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.