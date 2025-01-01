Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a luxury SUV that blends performance and practicality? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2012 Porsche Cayenne S, available now at Auto Smart GTA. This sophisticated SUV offers a thrilling driving experience coupled with the versatility you need for everyday life. With its commanding presence and iconic Porsche styling, this Cayenne S is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and experience a cabin crafted with premium materials, designed to provide both comfort and a touch of sportiness.</p><p>This Cayenne S is a testament to Porsches commitment to quality, featuring a powerful engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. This particular model has 201,120km on the odometer, so you know its ready for the road. Experience the legendary Porsche performance in a package that can handle anything.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this 2012 Porsche Cayenne S a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Iconic Porsche Performance:</strong> Experience the exhilaration of a powerful engine and precise handling that Porsche is famous for.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive, providing enhanced stability and control.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into a premium cabin, designed with comfort and style in mind.</li><li><strong>Commanding Exterior Presence:</strong> Make a statement with the Cayenne Ss bold design and timeless appeal.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV Design:</strong> Enjoy the practicality of an SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 Porsche Cayenne

201,120 KM

Details Description Features

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Porsche Cayenne

S

Watch This Vehicle
12909353

2012 Porsche Cayenne

S

Location

Auto Smart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1756334698
  2. 1756334698
  3. 1756334698
  4. 1756334698
  5. 1756334698
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,120KM
Good Condition
VIN WP1AB2A25CLA41350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxury SUV that blends performance and practicality? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2012 Porsche Cayenne S, available now at Auto Smart GTA. This sophisticated SUV offers a thrilling driving experience coupled with the versatility you need for everyday life. With its commanding presence and iconic Porsche styling, this Cayenne S is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and experience a cabin crafted with premium materials, designed to provide both comfort and a touch of sportiness.

This Cayenne S is a testament to Porsche's commitment to quality, featuring a powerful engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. This particular model has 201,120km on the odometer, so you know it's ready for the road. Experience the legendary Porsche performance in a package that can handle anything.

Here are some of the features that make this 2012 Porsche Cayenne S a standout:

  • Iconic Porsche Performance: Experience the exhilaration of a powerful engine and precise handling that Porsche is famous for.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive, providing enhanced stability and control.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into a premium cabin, designed with comfort and style in mind.
  • Commanding Exterior Presence: Make a statement with the Cayenne S's bold design and timeless appeal.
  • Versatile SUV Design: Enjoy the practicality of an SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Smart GTA

Used 2023 Tesla Model X Standard Range for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model X Standard Range 65,000 KM $95,550 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 159
2019 RAM Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 159" WB 148,000 KM $24,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 119,129 KM $19,985 + tax & lic

Email Auto Smart GTA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Smart GTA

Auto Smart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-1015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Smart GTA

647-869-1015

2012 Porsche Cayenne