$12,980+ taxes & licensing
2012 Porsche Cayenne
S
2012 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
Auto Smart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxury SUV that blends performance and practicality? Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2012 Porsche Cayenne S, available now at Auto Smart GTA. This sophisticated SUV offers a thrilling driving experience coupled with the versatility you need for everyday life. With its commanding presence and iconic Porsche styling, this Cayenne S is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and experience a cabin crafted with premium materials, designed to provide both comfort and a touch of sportiness.
This Cayenne S is a testament to Porsche's commitment to quality, featuring a powerful engine and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. This particular model has 201,120km on the odometer, so you know it's ready for the road. Experience the legendary Porsche performance in a package that can handle anything.
Here are some of the features that make this 2012 Porsche Cayenne S a standout:
- Iconic Porsche Performance: Experience the exhilaration of a powerful engine and precise handling that Porsche is famous for.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive, providing enhanced stability and control.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into a premium cabin, designed with comfort and style in mind.
- Commanding Exterior Presence: Make a statement with the Cayenne S's bold design and timeless appeal.
- Versatile SUV Design: Enjoy the practicality of an SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Smart GTA
Email Auto Smart GTA
Auto Smart GTA
Call Dealer
647-869-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-869-1015