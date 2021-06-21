2012 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7474449

7474449 VIN: 1C6RD7LT3CS152686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Windows Sliding Rear Window Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

