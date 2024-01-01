$9,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Scion iQ
SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTNJJXB03CJ016338, BLUETOOTH, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD/MP3/WMA Player, Pwr. Doors/Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Cntrls., Blue on Black Interiors, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Knee/Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
647-260-0371