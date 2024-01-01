Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTNJJXB03CJ016338, BLUETOOTH, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD/MP3/WMA Player, Pwr. Doors/Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Cntrls., Blue on Black Interiors, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Knee/Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2012 Scion iQ
124,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & licensing

Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNJJXB03CJ016338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTNJJXB03CJ016338, BLUETOOTH, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/AUX/USB/CD/MP3/WMA Player, Pwr. Doors/Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Cntrls., Blue on Black Interiors, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Knee/Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

