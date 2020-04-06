Menu
2012 Smart fortwo

AUTOMATIC,BLUETOOTH,ALLOY WHEELS,CLEAN CARFAX

2012 Smart fortwo

AUTOMATIC,BLUETOOTH,ALLOY WHEELS,CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,513KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4846035
  • Stock #: PC5376
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA9CK574360
Exterior Colour
Crystal White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

SMART FORTWO | AUTOMATIC | BLUETOOTH | ALLOY WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2012 Smart Fortwo is an untypical car that is smart for city roads and tight parking. With its Smartshift transmission, you could switch between manual and automatic modes that give you more control over acceleration. Even though it has a gas efficient engine. It comes in Polar White Exterior finish with a Black roof and matching Black Interior. It also fits two 6ft. 5in. Men, and even your golf clubs in the back. Other convenient features include Power Windows, Air Conditioning, leather seats,Bluetooh,Sirius XM radio,Alloy Wheels and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Front Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Liftgate window: manual flip-up
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Knee airbags: dual front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Hill holder control
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Grille color: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front headrests: integrated
  • Vanity mirrors: passenger
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Spare tire kit: tire sealant
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Front brake diameter: 11.0
  • Driver seat manual adjustments
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Mirror color: black
  • Door handle color: black
  • Front wipers: speed sensitive
  • Wheels: steel
  • Axle ratio: 4.53
  • Wheel covers: full
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Passenger seat folding: folds flat
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake diameter: 8.0
  • Total speakers: 2
  • Rear suspension type: de Dion tube

