MANUAL! VERY RARE! NEW CLUTCH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE !CERTIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

2012 Subaru Forester

230,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
12019693

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF2SHCBC0CG446401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL! VERY RARE! NEW CLUTCH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH

CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE !CERTIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

