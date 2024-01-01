$6,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Forester
2.5 X MANUAL
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL! VERY RARE! NEW CLUTCH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH
CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE !CERTIFIABLE
AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Why Buy New Motors
