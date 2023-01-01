2012 Subaru Forester

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 9 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9624724

9624724 Stock #: UN2565A

UN2565A VIN: JF2SHCBC4CH445391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,915 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.