Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Forester

175,915 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Forester

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,915KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624724
  • Stock #: UN2565A
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC4CH445391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Marine Blue Pearl 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accident We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2016 Hyundai Tucson
135,370 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape
199,953 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry
81,535 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory