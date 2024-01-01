$23,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Impreza
WRX|STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 217203
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR8H66CL217203, STI, TURBO, 305hp, AWD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 18 "ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, Manual Transmission, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Air Conditioning, Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
