Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR8H66CL217203, STI, TURBO, 305hp, AWD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 18 ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, Manual Transmission, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Air Conditioning, Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 Subaru Impreza

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Subaru Impreza

WRX|STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

WRX|STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1710588203
  2. 1710588206
  3. 1710588208
  4. 1710588211
  5. 1710588214
  6. 1710588217
  7. 1710588219
  8. 1710588222
  9. 1710588225
  10. 1710588228
  11. 1710588231
  12. 1710588233
  13. 1710588237
  14. 1710588239
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GR8H66CL217203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 217203
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1GR8H66CL217203, STI, TURBO, 305hp, AWD, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, 18 "ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, Manual Transmission, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Air Conditioning, Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STi STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STi STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER 133,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS|NAVI|21in TURBO WHEELS|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Porsche Cayenne GTS|NAVI|21in TURBO WHEELS|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES 157,000 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi S5 CABRIO|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Audi S5 CABRIO|NAVI|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP 89,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza