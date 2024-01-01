Menu
<p>HATCH! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! REMOTE KEY!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO WARNING LIGHT ON!</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p> </p>

2012 Subaru Impreza

188,300 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
188,300KM
As Is Condition
VIN JF1GPAA6XCH233933

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,300 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Call Dealer

416-356-8118

2012 Subaru Impreza