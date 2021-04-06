Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

191,106 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

WRX STI LI, MANUAL, KEYLESS, CRUISE, HEATED SEATS

WRX STI LI, MANUAL, KEYLESS, CRUISE, HEATED SEATS

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6888126
  • Stock #: PC6782
  • VIN: JF1GV8J6XCL004146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,106 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI LIMITED | 5 SPEED MANUAL | BRAKE ASSISTANCE | ABS BRAKES | KEYLESS ENTRY | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS | FRONT SPORT SEATS | LEATHER | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2012 Subrau Impreza is known for its handling and Horsepower, which combine to create the perfect formula for performance. This vehicle comes in Sleek Black Exterior and Sporty Black Interior. Under the hood is a 2.5L AWD engine that delivers 265 HP which will give you a smooth and comfortable drive.







This Subaru Impreza has lots of features, which Cruise Control Keyless Entry, Heated seats for ultimate comfrot, Sport Seats, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more. For Safety 2012 Subaru Impreza comes with Dual front impact, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact, Occupant sensing, Dual front side impact airbags, Brake Assist, ABS Brakes, Traction Control and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Door Locks
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear
3
hood scoop
2
low oil pressure
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
Radio data system
auto off
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Front
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
Antenna type: mast
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Heated windshield wiper rests
Storage: front seatback
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
Assist handle: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear struts
Rear brake diameter: 11.3
Courtesy lights: console
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Taillights: rear center
Premium brakes: Brembo
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Front struts: inverted
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Spark plugs: iridium tipped
Steering ratio: 15
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Axle ratio: 3.90
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Armrests: rear center
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Illuminated power window switches
Bumper detail: front underguard
Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
door
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
tilt/slide
in dash
rear underguard
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

