2012 Subaru Impreza

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 1 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6888126

6888126 Stock #: PC6782

PC6782 VIN: JF1GV8J6XCL004146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6782

Mileage 191,106 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Door Locks Power Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Ambient Lighting Air filtration Additional Features Rear 3 hood scoop 2 low oil pressure Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level Radio data system auto off Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Wing Front integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Impact Absorbing Bumpers One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Headlights: HID/Xenon Front suspension type: lower control arms Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Footwell lights Antenna type: mast Front seat type: sport bucket Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Heated windshield wiper rests Storage: front seatback Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass Assist handle: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Foot pedal trim: aluminum Rear struts Rear brake diameter: 11.3 Courtesy lights: console Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Front brake diameter: 11.6 Vanity mirrors: dual Taillights: rear center Premium brakes: Brembo Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Front struts: inverted Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Interior accents: metallic-tone Power outlet(s): two 12V Spark plugs: iridium tipped Steering ratio: 15 Fender lip moldings: body-color Axle ratio: 3.90 Wheel spokes: multi-spoke Armrests: rear center Front stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm Illuminated power window switches Bumper detail: front underguard Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms Window defogger: rear Alternator: 110 amps door LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc tilt/slide in dash rear underguard GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.