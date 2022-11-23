2012 Subaru Impreza ...

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 0 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9366850

9366850 VIN: JF1GJAA62CH009623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,058 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

