2012 Subaru Impreza
4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i/AWD/CERTIFIED/EXTRASETTIRESRIMS
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9366850
- VIN: JF1GJAA62CH009623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,058 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 SUBRAU IMPREZA CVT 2.OLITRE 4 CYLINDER ONLY 166,058KMS ALL WHEEL DRIVE AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS HEATED SEATS HEATED MIRRORS EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH RIMS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
Vehicle Features
