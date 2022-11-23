Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

166,058 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i/AWD/CERTIFIED/EXTRASETTIRESRIMS

2012 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i/AWD/CERTIFIED/EXTRASETTIRESRIMS

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9366850
  • VIN: JF1GJAA62CH009623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,058 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 SUBRAU IMPREZA CVT  2.OLITRE 4 CYLINDER ONLY 166,058KMS ALL WHEEL DRIVE  AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS HEATED SEATS HEATED MIRRORS EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH RIMS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca

 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 



lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

