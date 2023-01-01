Menu
2012 Subaru Tribeca

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LTD|NAVI|REARCAM |7-SEAT|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

LTD|NAVI|REARCAM |7-SEAT|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485679
  • Stock #: 401576
  • VIN: 4S4WX9HD4C4401576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX9HD4C4401576, LIMITED, 7-PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, Symmetrical AWD, Spoiler, Grey on Dark Grey Leather, Harman-Kardon Premium Stereo, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

