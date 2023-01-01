$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2012 Subaru Tribeca
LTD|NAVI|REARCAM |7-SEAT|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9485679
- Stock #: 401576
- VIN: 4S4WX9HD4C4401576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX9HD4C4401576, LIMITED, 7-PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, Symmetrical AWD, Spoiler, Grey on Dark Grey Leather, Harman-Kardon Premium Stereo, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.