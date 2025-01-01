$7,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Suzuki SX4
JLX|AWD|ALLOYS|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JS2YB5A75C6300033, JLX, AWD, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, ALLOY WHEELS, ROOF RACK, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., KEYLESS GO, PADDLE SHIFTERS, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
