LE! AUTO! 4 CYLINDERS! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTATIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA CAMRY, GOES FOREVER, AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2012 Toyota Camry

182,500 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Camry

LE

2012 Toyota Camry

LE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FKXCU028077

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,500 KM

LE! AUTO! 4 CYLINDERS! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! REMOTE KEY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTATIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!

ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA CAMRY, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90  WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Toyota Camry