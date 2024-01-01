Menu
<p>Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority.</p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727705271331_23162532444899053 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2012 Toyota Camry

144,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Used
144,600KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK8CU015608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 015608
  • Mileage 144,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Toronto's premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicle's journey is our top priority.

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Courtesy Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Glove Box Lamp
Front Bucket Seats
Door Map Pockets
Locking glove box
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Remote fuel lid release
Overhead sunglass storage
Assist grips
Front seatback pockets
Rear window defogger w/timer
Trunk lamp
Outside temp gauge
water temp gauge
Eco indicator
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
12V accessory pwr outlet

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Front & rear stabilizer bar
Electric pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes

Comfort

Active Headrests

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
High solar energy-absorbing window glass
Manual folding heated pwr mirrors

Safety

Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Driver & front passenger knee airbags

Suspension

coil springs

Convenience

Projector-style Halogen headlamps

Additional Features

low fuel
door ajar
head lamps on
dual trip odometers
Rear Heat Vents
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid
Front & Rear Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Multi-function display
2.5L DOHC VVT-i 16-valve 4-cyl hybrid engine
Carpeted floor mats w/all-season floor mats
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: humidity sensor
Electronically controlled & regenerative braking system
Front & rear cup holders -inc: front/rear door integrated bottle holders
Front acoustic windshield glass
Independent dual-link rear suspension -inc: coil springs
Interior lighting -inc: map lamps
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts
Optitron instrumentation gauges -inc: fuel economy meter
Vehicle approach notice
fade out dome lamp
front driver & passenger seat belt warning
key reminder
Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence ETCS-i
brake assist BA
Anti-lock braking system ABS w/electronic brake force distribution EBD
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system SRS
Hybrid Synergy Drive HSD -inc: ECO & EV mode
Continuously variable transmission CVT

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241

2012 Toyota Camry