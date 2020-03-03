Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Camry

| NO ACCIDENTS |

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Camry

| NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4739625
  2. 4739625
  3. 4739625
  4. 4739625
  5. 4739625
  6. 4739625
  7. 4739625
  8. 4739625
  9. 4739625
  10. 4739625
  11. 4739625
  12. 4739625
  13. 4739625
  14. 4739625
  15. 4739625
  16. 4739625
  17. 4739625
  18. 4739625
  19. 4739625
  20. 4739625
  21. 4739625
  22. 4739625
  23. 4739625
  24. 4739625
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,098KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4739625
  • Stock #: 16891A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2CU171010
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, Ivory w/Fabric Seat Trim. Odometer is 55934 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Silver 2012 Toyota Camry LE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca/used or call our sales department 416-766-1155. Reviews: * In most aspects of comfort, space, ride quality, and a feel of sturdy and confident driving, the Camry is highly rated by owners. Many owner reviews also reference a worry-free driving experience, with good fuel mileage and low running costs. Owners of top-line models love the premium stereo system, leather seats and sunroof. Notably, more than one owner expressed surprise at the resale value of their used Camry, which could be a pro or a con for used shoppers, depending on several factors. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2019 Toyota RAV4 | A...
 22,135 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry | ...
 27,021 KM
$23,877 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 17,024 KM
$20,791 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message