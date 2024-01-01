Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Look no further than this 2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto S, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sleek white sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. With 123,678 km on the odometer, this Corolla is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>This Corolla comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including anti-lock brakes for added safety, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and power mirrors for convenient adjustment. Enjoy the comfort of bucket seats, listen to your favourite music on the CD player, and stay in control with tilt steering wheel and power steering.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2012 Toyota Corolla:</p><ol><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags provide peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Stay Warm:</strong> Heated mirrors ensure clear vision even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Cruise in Comfort:</strong> Bucket seats offer excellent support, while power steering makes maneuvering a breeze.</li><li><strong>Enjoy the Ride:</strong> The CD player provides entertainment for every drive.</li><li><strong>Control at Your Fingertips:</strong> Tilt steering wheel lets you find the perfect driving position.</li></ol><p><em>$10998 + hst & lic.</em></p>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2T1BU4EE4CC876184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Toyota Corolla