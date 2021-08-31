Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

189,000 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO,P/WINDOWS,PSB,AUX,$7990,SAFETY $490

2012 Toyota Corolla

AUTO,P/WINDOWS,PSB,AUX,$7990,SAFETY $490

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7720489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY WELL DEPT CAR,RELAIABE,GAS SAVER,USB AUX,TRACTION CONTROL,HEATED SEATS,HEATED SIDE MIRRORS,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,7990,+HST & LICENSING,(SAFETY EXTRA $490 INCLUDING WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36 MONTHS, 36000KM,$600PER CLAIM),FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

