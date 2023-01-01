Menu
2012 Toyota Matrix

110,860 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

110,860KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

