2012 Toyota Matrix
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
110,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10547166
- Stock #: WP21083A
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE3CC773371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 110,860 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8