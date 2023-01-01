Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

52,250 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

c |HYBRID|

2012 Toyota Prius

c |HYBRID|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636319
  • Stock #: 518896
  • VIN: JTDKDTB31C1518896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 518896
  • Mileage 52,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.


*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
