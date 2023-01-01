$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2012 Toyota RAV4
2012 Toyota RAV4
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
231,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10415304
- Stock #: 9253
- VIN: 2T3BF4DV0CW266509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Toyota dealer in good condition and well equipped with 4WD, power group, alloy wheels, sunroof, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9