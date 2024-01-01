Menu
LE! FWD! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! 4 CYLINDERS! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

TITLE！ DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4, GOES FOREVER.

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2012 Toyota RAV4

231,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

LE 2WD SUNROOF

11984979

2012 Toyota RAV4

LE 2WD SUNROOF

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T3ZF4DV2CW155247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LE! FWD! AUTO! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! 4 CYLINDERS! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

TITLE！ DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA RAV 4, "GOES FOREVER".

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2012 Toyota RAV4