2012 Toyota Sienna

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 PASSENGER-SUNROOF-LEATHER-CAMERA-127KMS-CERTIFIED

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 PASSENGER-SUNROOF-LEATHER-CAMERA-127KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945647
  • Stock #: 22-110291
  • VIN: 5TDYK3DC1CS262291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-110291
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS From 4.99 % o.a.c.! ONLY 127,000KMS!! ** 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SERVICE RECORDS!! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! 


********** THE BEST MINIVAN FOR THE FAMILY -  TOYOTA RELIABILITY **********************


7 PASSENGER FAMILY MOVER!! FULLY LOADED ** XLE PACKAGE** FINISHED IN PREDAWN GREY MICA ON GREY!!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! 3.5L V6!! POWER SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER HEATED LEATHER! POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER REAR WINDOWS & VENTS! REAT HEAT & AIR! ROOF RACKS! KEYLESS ENTRY! AM/FM RADIO! CAPTAIN CHAIRS! CRUISE! TILT! AIR! FOG LIGHTS! ALLOYS & MORE! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER!  GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT! 


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 21 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

