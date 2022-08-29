2012 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9270007

9270007 VIN: 5TDZK3DC3CS244640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

