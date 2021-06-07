Menu
2012 Toyota Tundra

170,500 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2012 Toyota Tundra

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5 ~ TRD ~ 4x4 ~ 5.7 V8 ~ DOUBLE CAB ~ LEATHER

2012 Toyota Tundra

SR5 ~ TRD ~ 4x4 ~ 5.7 V8 ~ DOUBLE CAB ~ LEATHER

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7269953
  • Stock #: 29062103
  • VIN: 5tfuy5f12cx268230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

