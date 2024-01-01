Menu
JUST ARRIVED!!!, power windows, power locks, fully detailed inside and out. Certified, $9999 + hst & lic.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

2012 Toyota Yaris

143,482 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE*GAS SAVER*

2012 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE*GAS SAVER*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,482KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKTUD32CD526008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,482 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!!!, power windows, power locks, fully detailed inside and out. Certified, $9999 + hst & lic.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2012 Toyota Yaris