2012 Toyota Yaris

106,838 KM

Details

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota Yaris

2012 Toyota Yaris

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

106,838KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7498590
  • Stock #: I18321A
  • VIN: JTDJTUD31CD502780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # I18321A
  • Mileage 106,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. New Price! Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 26390 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Silver Mica Metallic 2012 Toyota Yaris CE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

