$15,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Eos
HIGHLINE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
2012 Volkswagen Eos
HIGHLINE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVWHD7AH2CV006703, NAVIGATION, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DYNAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Bluetooth, Cruise Cntrl., Red on Black Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Auto Dim Mirror, FM/AM/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Tinted Glass, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371