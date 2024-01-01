Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVWHD7AH2CV006703, NAVIGATION, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DYNAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP,  LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Bluetooth, Cruise Cntrl., Red on Black Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Auto Dim Mirror, FM/AM/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Tinted Glass, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 Volkswagen Eos

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volkswagen Eos

HIGHLINE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Eos

HIGHLINE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1720281785
  2. 1720281788
  3. 1720281791
  4. 1720281793
  5. 1720281796
  6. 1720281798
  7. 1720281803
  8. 1720281805
  9. 1720281809
  10. 1720281811
  11. 1720281816
  12. 1720281821
  13. 1720281827
  14. 1720281832
  15. 1720281837
  16. 1720281843
  17. 1720282189
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWHD7AH2CV006703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WVWHD7AH2CV006703, NAVIGATION, PWR. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DYNAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP,  LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Bluetooth, Cruise Cntrl., Red on Black Leather, Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Auto Dim Mirror, FM/AM/CD Player/AUX, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ABS, Brake Assist, Tinted Glass, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI HIKARI | REARCAM | BBS FORGED RIMS | ROOF |SPOILER for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Subaru WRX STI HIKARI | REARCAM | BBS FORGED RIMS | ROOF |SPOILER 100,000 KM $31,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Element SC | ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Honda Element SC | ALLOYS 165,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator L|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|PWR RUNNING BOARDS for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Lincoln Navigator L|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|PWR RUNNING BOARDS 162,000 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Eos