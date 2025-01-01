Menu
2012, VOLKSWAGEN GOLF

Special Financing Price: $  Cash Price: $

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates .  All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.   If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2012 Volkswagen Golf

22,850 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Trendline

12813226

2012 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Trendline

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,850KM
VIN WVWDA7AJ3CW111724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 111724
  • Mileage 22,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Locking glove box
Electric rear window defogger
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front seatback storage pockets
Dual front/rear cup holders
Anti-theft alarm system
Front centre armrest w/storage
Rear Parcel Shelf
Luggage compartment light
Front/rear door storage pockets
Front/rear reading lamps
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
(2) 12V aux pwr outlets
Ambient Interior Lighting
Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down feature
Dual front/rear assist handles
Adjustable rear air vents
Emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
Remote rear hatch release on driver door
Remote central locking system -inc: auto locking feature
(4) tie-down hooks in cargo area
3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: rear centre safety belt interlock
Dual front bottle holders
Rear adjustable armrest
Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
2.5L DOHC SMPI I5 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
Electromechanical rack & pinion assisted pwr steering
Dual steel exhaust

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
rear solid disc brakes
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Crash-optimized front end
Hill hold assist
Intelligent crash response system (ICRS)
Buckle switch airbag sensor
Driver & passenger head/thorax side airbags
Front seat safety belt pre-tensioners w/load limiters
Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour bumpers
Rear intermittent wiper
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Rear spoiler integrated into hatch
P195/65HR16 steel spare

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Power Options

Pwr front vented

Additional Features

Easy Entry
pass-through
Top tether
Lower anchors & top-tether for children (LATCH) -inc: child seat lower attachment points
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/centre armrest
key opening/closing feature

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
