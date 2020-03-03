Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Location

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

647-352-5444

Contact Seller

$11,580

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,472KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4693086
  • Stock #: 13546
  • VIN: WVWGV7AJ6CW043064
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,580 + HST & Licensing --> NEW CERAMIC BRAKES AND COATED ROTORS ALL-AROUND!
THIS PRICE INCLUDES --> Safety Certification, CarFax and FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR

Click here and check out complete walk-around video

Give our fully licensed Service Centre a chance…buy this Certified Used Car with us, and automatically qualify for FREE oil changes for 1 year!...yes....all your oil changes for the year after purchase are $0! We want you to be a satisfied, LONG-TERM customer! Let us win you over with competent service, great discounts, and free advice along the way!

We FINANCE ALL CREDIT types, good, bad, new! Interest rates starting as low as low as 4.99% O.A.C (On Approved Credit)

Also available and sold separately: 24 MNTHS, UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY. Inquire within for all warranty options available, if interested.

Please call ahead, 647.353.5444 for all viewings and inquiries
We are happy to help!

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Mon-Fri: 9:30 am - 6pm
Saturday: 9:30 am – 4pm
Sunday: CLOSED

See you soon,
LOUISON AUTOMOTIVE INC. 1295 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON, M6M4R2,

www.louison.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Louison Used Cars

2014 Hyundai Tucson GL
 130,455 KM
$10,980 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 141,164 KM
$14,480 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S
 105,486 KM
$14,280 + tax & lic
Louison Used Cars

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-352-XXXX

(click to show)

647-352-5444

Send A Message