2012 Volkswagen Golf
2.0 TDI Comfortline AS IS SPECIAL TDI DIESEL
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
- Listing ID: 9903599
- Stock #: 99940A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 188,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Multimedia Package NO HAGGLE PRICING AS IS SPECIAL, certifiy and save, certification not available, what is needed for certification is unknown, financing is not available. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Vehicle Features
