$4,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Sold As Is
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 320,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto Highline, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This white beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior that will make you feel right at home. With its powerful 5-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Jetta is ready to take you on any adventure. And with over 320,000km on the odometer, you can be sure this vehicle has been well-loved and is ready for many more miles.
This Jetta is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy your favorite tunes with the premium sound system, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system. Stay warm and comfortable in the winter with heated seats and heated mirrors. And with keyless entry, you'll never have to fumble with your keys again.
This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto Highline is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish sedan. Come visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
$4888 + hst & lic.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-841-7058