<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto Highline, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This white beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior that will make you feel right at home. With its powerful 5-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Jetta is ready to take you on any adventure. And with over 320,000km on the odometer, you can be sure this vehicle has been well-loved and is ready for many more miles.</p><p>This Jetta is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth, enjoy your favorite tunes with the premium sound system, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system. Stay warm and comfortable in the winter with heated seats and heated mirrors. And with keyless entry, youll never have to fumble with your keys again.</p><p>This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto Highline is a great option for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish sedan. Come visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p><p><em>$4888 + hst & lic.</em></p><p> </p>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 3VWLX7AJXCM421568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 320,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

