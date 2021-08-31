2012 Volkswagen Jetta

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7782477

7782477 Stock #: W18553A

W18553A VIN: 3VW467AJ6CM387989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # W18553A

Mileage 64,235 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.